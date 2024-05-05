In a dramatic turn of events, Lando Norris stole the show at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, securing his first career victory after a dominant performance.

Starting from fifth on the grid, Norris fought his way through Charles Leclerc and Mar Verstappen and strategically outmaneuvered the favorites to cross the finish line first.

This race was expected to be a battle between Red Bull and Ferrari, but Norris had other plans.

The McLaren driver delivered a flawless performance, surpassing both Ferrari and Red Bull.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Woo!” he shouted on team radio after he took the checkered flag. “I love you all. ... We did it!”

Still in the car, an emotional Norris, dedicates the win to his family "this one if for you mom, dad and my grandma."

"About time!" Norris said in a post-race interview, his voice thick with emotion. "This is a dream come true. We fought hard, the strategy was perfect, and the pace was incredible."

The win was particularly emotional for Norris, who has long admired his former teammate and mentor Fernando Alonso.

Alonso was one of the first to congratulate Norris, giving him a warm hug in the pits. Tears welled up in Norris' eyes as he embraced his ecstatic crew, celebrating a well-deserved victory.

Even former rival Daniel Ricciardo joined the celebration, offering Norris a congratulatory hug as the crowd cheered, chanting Norris' name.

"If a bad day is finishing second we are okay," said Red Bull driver Verstappen, who finished in P2, "this wasn't Red Bull's strongest weekend. But huge congratulations to Lando, he drove a phenomenal race."

Leclerc, who struggled with a poor start, acknowledged Norris' brilliance. "I'm happy for Lando," he said. "He did an incredible job, he absolutely deserves this win."

For McLaren, this victory marks a turning point. Team Principal Andrea Stella, experiencing his first win in this role, dedicated the win to Gil de Ferran, who passed away last year.

Andrea Stella and Lando Norris of McLaren at the podium after the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, United States on May 5, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Norris' time of 1:30.49 represents a significant improvement over last year's race, which Verstappen won with a time of 1:27.38.

The next race in the U.S. happens in Texas - Get up to speed with everything you need to know about the 2024 United States Grand Prix, which takes place over 56 laps of the 5.513-kilometre Circuit of The Americas in Austin on Sunday, October 20.

Over 275,000 attended the sold-out race weekend, with Donald Trump and other celebrities mingling with fans in the paddock.

For more details, click here. See the results below.