Here Are the Starting Lineups for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The lineup cards for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game have been posted.

Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will lead off the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium for the visiting American League, followed by MLB home run leader Aaron Judge and Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers.

Here's the full AL batting order set by skipper Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros:

1. Shohei Ohtani, DH, Los Angeles Angeles

2. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

3. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

4. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays

5. Giancarlo Stanton, LF, New York Yankees

6. Byron Buxton, CF, Minnesota Twins

7. Tim Anderson, SS, Chicago White Sox

8. Andres Gimenez, 2B, Cleveland Guardians

9. Alejandro Kirk, C, Toronto Blue Jays

Meanwhile, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead things off for the National League, with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts in the two-hole and San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado in the third spot.

The Contreras brothers are hitting back-to-back in the order, with Willson in the sixth spot and William in the seventh.

Here's the full NL batting order from manager Brian Snitker of the Braves:

1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF, Atlanta Braves

2. Mookie Betts, CF, Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Manny Machado, 3B, San Diego Padres

4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals

5. Trea Turner, SS, Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Willson Contreras, C, Chicago Cubs

7. William Contreras, DH, Atlanta Braves

8. Joc Pederson, LF, San Francisco Giants

9. Jeff McNeil, 2B, New York Mets

Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw will take the mound first in his home ballpark. It's the first time in Kershaw's nine All-Star Games appearances that he's gotten the starting nod. His starting pitcher counterpart is Tampa Bay Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan, who is making his All-Star Game debut. McClanahan leads the majors in ERA at 1.71.

First pitch of the 2022 Midsummer Classic is set for 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.