MLB Power Rankings 2021: Blue Jays Surge Into Wild-Card Spot

The Blue Jays played zero home games in Toronto for most of the first four months this season due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

As things currently stand, they're positioned to host a win-or-go home playoff game at Rogers Centre at the start of October.

Toronto has come out of the gates on fire in September to seize control of the AL's top wild card spot, holding an 11-1 record this month entering Monday.

They've won 14 of 16 games since standing 66-61 on Aug. 27.

The AL East was expected to be a four-team race this season, but the Jays and Yankees have played inconsistent at times.

The Rays are primed to clinch the division, holding a comfortable lead, but Toronto's torrid stretch has added a third AL East team to the race for the league's two wild-card spots, along with the Red Sox.

Series against Tampa Bay and New York remain on the Blue Jays' schedule, making for an exciting finish as Toronto pushes for back-to-back postseason appearances for the third time in franchise history.

Here's how all 30 teams stack up in the MLB Power Rankings two weeks into September.

