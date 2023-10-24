Diamondbacks troll Chris ‘Mad Dog' Russo with clubhouse chant after beating Phillies

The Arizona Diamondbacks kept hold of receipts.

Down 3-2 in the NLCS to the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona needed to win consecutive road games in a tough environment to clinch its spot in the 2023 World Series, a series it has not appeared in since winning it for the first time in 2001.

That prompted sports personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo to put out a bold claim on social media. On his radio show "Mad Dog Sports Radio," Russo said he'd "retire on the spot" if Arizona completed the comeback.

I stand by my promise! https://t.co/Yr9JpgXVnL pic.twitter.com/wAYeZihmuA — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) October 24, 2023

They ended up doing just that with a 4-2 Game 7 win on Tuesday, causing Russo to post a retirement GIF on X, formerly known as Twitter, and reposting a FanDuel post congratulating him on his retirement.

Whether he actually retires is unknown, but the Diamondbacks surely kept the receipts of his statement. During their clubhouse celebrations, players chanted "Mad Dog" in acknowledgment.

DBacks chanting “Mad Dog” during their celebrations 💀 pic.twitter.com/0iImbjPARS — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 25, 2023

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hilariously responded to Russo's statements after the game, too.

"So I've already told Mad Dog...he's got to put his money where his mouth is...I think he had his last day at the network today, as far as I'm concerned."

With the historic win, Arizona will now play the Texas Rangers in the World Series. Game 1 in Texas is slated for Friday, Oct. 27.