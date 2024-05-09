The gambling scandal involving the ex-interpreter of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is coming to television.

Lionsgate Television announced on Thursday a scripted series is in development. It will detail the story of Ohtani signing a record 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers just before news broke one day into the MLB season that Ippei Mizuhara, his former interpreter, allegedly stole nearly $17 million from the two-time MVP's bank account to pay off illegal gambling debts.

“This is major league baseball’s biggest sports gambling scandal since Pete Rose – and at its center is its biggest star, one that MLB has hitched its wagon on,” Albert Chen, one of the show's producers, said in a release. “We’ll get to the heart of the story – a story of trust, betrayal and the trappings of wealth and fame.”

Mizuhara plead guilty to the charges on May 8, and he could face more than 30 years in federal prison under the plea deal, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Mizuhara's arraignment is scheduled for May 14.

“With a strong track record of creating daring, boundary-pushing series, Lionsgate Television is the perfect partner to bring this unbelievable story to the screen,” Scott Delman, fellow producer, said. “In addition, Albert’s extensive sports journalism background will enable us to connect the dots to make sense of the startling turn of events we’ve seen play out on the world stage.”

Ohtani has been playing for the Dodgers throughout the investigation process.

An official date for the series' release has not yet been announced.