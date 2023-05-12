Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman Hit Back-to-Back Homers, Lift Dodgers to 4-2 Win Over Padres

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman homered back-to-back to regain the lead in the seventh inning, and the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night for their third straight win.

The Padres rallied to tie the game 2-all with two outs in the top of the seventh. Ha-Seong Kim doubled to left field off starter Dustin May, scoring Xander Bogaerts and pinch-runner Rougned Odor.

With one out, Betts hit a 426-foot shot to left and Freeman followed with a 370-foot drive to right off Tim Hill (1-1) for a 4-2 lead.

Mookie and Freddie, back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/XVt83W5ddg — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 13, 2023

Caleb Ferguson (3-0) got two outs for the win.

May retired his first 10 batters against a San Diego lineup that included five left-handed hitters. The right-hander gave up two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Padres starter Blake Snell issued consecutive walks to Trayce Thompson and Betts to begin the third. Freeman followed with a double to right, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Snell didn't have his first 1-2-3 inning until the sixth, and by then the left-hander had thrown 101 pitches to conclude his outing. He gave up two runs and four hits, struck out four and walked four.

The Padres dropped below .500, having lost three in a row and five of six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: C Luis Campusano had surgery on his sprained left thumb. He'll be out at least eight weeks.

Dodgers: RHP Noah Syndergaard will throw a bullpen Saturday with the cut on his right index finger covered with an adhesive product. “If he can get out of that, I don't see why he wouldn't make his start on Monday,” manager Dave Roberts said. Syndergaard left his start Tuesday in Milwaukee after one inning because of the cut, which left blood on the ball. He threw on Friday. ... Los Angeles reinstated J.D. Martinez from the injured list after he missed 15 games with lower back tightness. ... Ferguson was activated off the paternity list, the fifth Dodgers player who had a baby within the first 1 1/2 months of the season.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Joe Musgrove (1-0, 6.75 ERA) faces LA for the second straight start. He allowed one run and two hits in five innings while striking out five in a 5-2 loss last weekend.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (4-3, 3.77) is 6-1 in 16 career games (11 starts) against the Padres.