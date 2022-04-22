Mookie Betts, Max Muncy Combine For 3 HRs, 5 RBI in Dodgers 6-1 Win Over Padres

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and Max Muncy homered and had three RBIs as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres for the 10th straight time, 6-1 Friday night.

The Dodgers have outscored the Padres 57-23 in the winning streak, which started Aug. 24.

Julio Urias (1-1) combined with five relievers on a four-hitter. Urias held the Padres to one run and two hits in five innings, struck out six and walked three.

Betts and Muncy thrilled the several thousand Dodgers fans in the crowd of 44,482 at Petco Park by homering in the fifth inning. Betts also homered leading off the ninth, his second this season and his 20th career multi-homer game.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Betts tied the game at 1 with an impressive 420-foot shot into the second deck in left field leading off the fifth. Muncy gave the Dodgers the lead with a moonshot that just cleared the wall in right field with two outs. It was his second.

Muncy's homer chased Nick Martinez (0-2), who allowed two runs and four hits in 4 2/3 innings, walked five and struck out four. Martinez walked the bases loaded with one out in the third and then got Justin Turner to ground into a double play.

Muncy hit a two-run, bases-loaded single in the seventh and Trea Turner followed with a sacrifice fly.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Placed RHP Blake Treinen, their setup man, on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The move was retroactive to Tuesday, meaning he’ll be eligible to return on April 29.

UP NEXT

LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.25) will make his first start for the Dodgers on Saturday in place of LHP Andrew Heaney, who is on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort. The Padres will counter with RHP Yu Darvish (1-1, 6.28).