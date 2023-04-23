Mookie Betts Starts at SS, Homers, Drives in 4 as Dodgers Beat Cubs 7-3

Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs in his first career start at shortstop, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Sunday.

Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also connected as Los Angeles took three of four in the series at Wrigley Field. Clayton Kershaw (4-1) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in career win No. 201.

Betts, a six-time Gold Glove winner in right field who made his big league debut in 2014, hit a tying two-run shot off Marcus Stroman in the third inning. He also lined a two-run double to left in the ninth.

Muncy's fourth homer of the series — a two-run drive off Wrigley's right-field scoreboard in the sixth — lifted Los Angeles to a 4-3 lead. Martinez followed with his fourth homer, chasing Stroman (2-2).

Muncy has 11 homers on the season. He was tied for the big league lead with Mets slugger Pete Alonso heading into Sunday's action.