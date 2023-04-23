Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Starts at SS, Homers, Drives in 4 as Dodgers Beat Cubs 7-3

Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs in his first career start at shortstop, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-3.

By Matt Carlson

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

Mookie Betts homered and drove in four runs in his first career start at shortstop, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 7-3 on Sunday.

Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez also connected as Los Angeles took three of four in the series at Wrigley Field. Clayton Kershaw (4-1) pitched six innings of three-hit ball in career win No. 201.

Betts, a six-time Gold Glove winner in right field who made his big league debut in 2014, hit a tying two-run shot off Marcus Stroman in the third inning. He also lined a two-run double to left in the ninth.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Muncy's fourth homer of the series — a two-run drive off Wrigley's right-field scoreboard in the sixth — lifted Los Angeles to a 4-3 lead. Martinez followed with his fourth homer, chasing Stroman (2-2).

Muncy has 11 homers on the season. He was tied for the big league lead with Mets slugger Pete Alonso heading into Sunday's action.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles Dodgers
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us