Mookie Betts Wins 5th Gold Glove, 4th Silver Slugger Award

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts won his fifth consecutive Gold Glove Award on Tuesday, and won his third straight Silver Slugger award, fourth overall on Thursday. Both awards were his first as a member of the Dodgers.

The 28-year-old two-time World Series Champion becomes the second straight Dodger player to win both awards. Centerfielder, and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger took home both awards last season.

Both Betts and Bellinger received their 2019 Awards at Dodger Stadium on August 13 of this year, without any fans in attendance.

Betts was an integral part in the Dodgers breaking the 32-year World Series drought this past October, and ensured the Dodgers would win a 28th Silver Slugger Award in their franchise history.

In addition to Bellinger, Betts is now the sixth player in Dodgers history to earn both a Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award in the same season, joining Adrian Gonzalez (2014), Matt Kemp (2011), Russell Martin (2007) and Dusty Baker (1981) as the others to accomplish the feat.

In addition to his highlight worthy web gems--including some of the best defensive plays we've ever seen during games 5-7 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves--Betts also was one of the best hitters in the league in 2020. In his first seasons with the Dodgers, Betts batted .292 with 16 home runs, nine doubles, 39 RBI and ten stolen bases.

Betts was also named as a finalist this week for the National League Most Valuable Player Award and is the 18th outfielder in MLB history to win four or more Silver Slugger Awards in their career.

The Gold Glove Awards which are presented by Rawlings, and the Silver Slugger Awards which are presented by Louisville Slugger, are the top defensive and offensive honors given in baseball. Coaches and managers from all 30 MLB teams vote for the best defensive and offensive players at their position in both the American and National Leagues, but because of the shortened season, the Gold Glove awards were based on the Society for American Baseball Research's Defensive Index this year.

In addition to Betts, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove — and fourth straight — in his final major league season.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez.

Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart won for the second time and first since 2017. St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong won for the second year in a row, six days after the Cardinals allowed him to become a free agent rather than exercise his $12.5 million option for 2021.

St. Louis left fielder Tyler O’Neill, Atlanta pitcher Max Fried and San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham were first-time winners in the National League.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.