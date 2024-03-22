Ready for some road racing?

After five races on oval tracks to begin the 2024 season, the NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up for left- and right-handed turns this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

The 20-turn, 3.426-mile track is the only course that currently holds both NASCAR and Formula One races. It gives drivers a unique challenge with sharp turns, long straightaways and steep elevation changes.

Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

NASCAR at COTA entry list

Thirty-nine drivers will race in Austin – the 34 full-timers, plus five others.

Kaulig Racing will field cars for a pair of 2023 Cup road course winners – A.J. Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen, who both currently race full-time in the Xfinity Series. 23XI Racing will also add a new entry this weekend, with Japanese star Kamui Kobayashi making his second Cup start in the No. 50 Toyota.

Elsewhere, Kaz Grala will drive for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort this season and Timmy Hill will make his first Cup start since 2021 for MBM Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for COTA:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Worldwide Express 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Get Bioethanol 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Overstock 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Castrol 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Mark III Employee Benefits 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Rush Truck Centers 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Interstate Batteries 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 13 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing LeafFilter Gutter Protection 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing N29 Capital Partners 16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing WeatherTech 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shopd 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DEWALT 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Mobil 1 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports RaptorTough.com 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ruedebusch 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Romco Equipment 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Palmolive 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Financial 50 Kamui Kobayashi 23XI Racing Mobil 1 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Fraternal Order of Eagles 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 66 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Amptricity 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2024 NASCAR at COTA entry list

When is the NASCAR race this weekend at COTA?

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA is set for Sunday, March 24, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 39-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 40 minutes on Saturday (two 20-minute sessions for each group).

Two-round qualifying will be immediately after practice on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Here’s how it works:

First round: 15 minutes for each group (same groups as practice). Drivers can make unlimited laps.

The five fastest drivers from each group advance to the second round. Starting positions 11 through 39 are set based on speeds from the first round.

Second round: 10 minutes for the 10 drivers who advanced. Drivers can make unlimited laps. The top 10 starting positions are determined based on single-lap speeds from the second round.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at COTA

Saturday, March 23 (FS1, FS2 and streaming online)

Sunday, March 24 (FOX, FS1 and streaming online)

NASCAR RaceDay: 2 p.m. ET, FS1, FOXSports.com

NASCAR RaceDay: 3 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix: 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com

NASCAR COTA past winners, race history

NASCAR has held three races at COTA with three different winners from three different organizations.

Chase Elliott won the inaugural event in 2021 when the race was shortened due to heavy rain. The following year, Ross Chastain picked up his first career win after a thrilling last-lap duel with AJ Allemdinger and Alex Bowman. In 2023, Tyler Reddick survived three overtime restarts to score his first victory with 23XI Racing.

NASCAR at COTA favorites, drivers to watch

Young drivers have bested the veterans in COTA’s brief history.

Drivers who were under 30 years old have led 139 of 198 laps completed at COTA, with Elliott, Chastain and Reddick all winning in Texas before their 30th birthdays.

Elliott, who missed last year’s race due to injury, leads active drivers with a 2.5 average finish in two COTA starts. Chastain has three top-fives in three starts for an average finish of 3.0, while Bowman (4.3) and Reddick (5.0) also have top-five averages in three starts.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano and Austin Cindric both have 17 career laps led at COTA, which is tied for the fourth-highest total. Kyle Busch is another potential sleeper after finishing second in 2023 and leading 12 laps in 2021.

Van Gisbergen and Allmendinger, of course, are the ringers who could steal the show. SVG won the Chicago Street Race last summer in his first-ever NASCAR start, while Allmendinger won the most recent road course race in Charlotte last fall. Even though they are both Xfinity Series drivers, they are sure to be threats this weekend.