Nationals, Phillies to Play in 2023 MLB Little League Classic

This will be the Phillies' second appearance in the Little League Classic

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

The 2023 MLB Little League Classic will feature an NL East showdown.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Washington Nationals at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, next Aug. 20 on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.

The Little League Classic began in 2017 and the Phillies participated in 2018 against the Mets. It's become a tradition at the event for big-leaguers on both sides to attend Little League World Series games the morning of their contest.

The Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox took part in this year's game on Sunday night, with Baltimore winning 5-3.

