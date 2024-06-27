From father and son to teammates -- Bronny James is officially in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday drafted James with the No. 55 overall pick during the second round, teaming him up with his father, LeBron.
LeBron and Bronny will become the first ever father-son NBA duo to be playing simultaneously, and they'll be doing so under the lights in Hollywood.
While there was buzz that Bronny could be picked in the first round, the USC product ended up going deep into the second after Los Angeles picked Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht at No. 17 overall Wednesday.
Knecht and Bronny is a solid haul as both can play off of James and Anthony Davis with J.J. Redick taking over as a first-time head coach, but all the headlines will focus on the latest father-son duo to enter the league.
Here's how social media reacted to the moment: