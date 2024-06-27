NBA

‘Biggest flex': NBA world reacts to Bronny James joining LeBron on Lakers

Los Angeles drafted Bronny James at No. 55 overall on Thursday.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

From father and son to teammates -- Bronny James is officially in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday drafted James with the No. 55 overall pick during the second round, teaming him up with his father, LeBron.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LeBron and Bronny will become the first ever father-son NBA duo to be playing simultaneously, and they'll be doing so under the lights in Hollywood.

While there was buzz that Bronny could be picked in the first round, the USC product ended up going deep into the second after Los Angeles picked Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht at No. 17 overall Wednesday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Knecht and Bronny is a solid haul as both can play off of James and Anthony Davis with J.J. Redick taking over as a first-time head coach, but all the headlines will focus on the latest father-son duo to enter the league.

Here's how social media reacted to the moment:

NBA

NBA Draft

Father-son NBA duo: Lakers draft Bronny James to pair him with LeBron

NBA

Who is the shortest NBA player right now and of all time?

Bronny James, son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBeron James, is expected to be a second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us