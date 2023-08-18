Kobe Bryant

How and when to get new Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo' shoes designed by Vanessa Bryant

Nike and Vanessa Bryant plan to make the Halo concept an annual release

By Max Molski

Nike

Nike has unveiled the design and release date for its newest Kobe Bryant signature basketball shoes.

The company announced that the Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 23, which would have been Bryant's 45th birthday.

Check out the sneakers yourself:

Courtesy: Nike
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Courtesy: Nike
Courtesy: Nike

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, partnered with Nike to create the Halo concept and launch as a way to honor her late husband's birthday each year. Nike says the Halo concept will become an annual release.

The Nike Kobe 8 was first released in 2012. The Protro "Halo" combines the original Kobe 8 look with new design and performance innovations.

Kobe Bryant Jul 6

Kobe Bryant gets two special covers for ‘NBA 2K24'

Kobe Bryant Dec 23, 2022

How the Mamba Stole Christmas: Origins of Kobe's ‘Grinch' Sneakers

The shoes will be available through SNKRS and at select global retailers. Adult sizes will go for $180, according to KicksOnFire.

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantLos Angeles LakersNike
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us