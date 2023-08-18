How and when to get new Kobe 8 Protro ‘Halo' shoes designed by Vanessa Bryant

Nike has unveiled the design and release date for its newest Kobe Bryant signature basketball shoes.

The company announced that the Kobe 8 Protro "Halo" will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 23, which would have been Bryant's 45th birthday.

Check out the sneakers yourself:

Courtesy: Nike

Courtesy: Nike

Courtesy: Nike

Bryant's wife, Vanessa, partnered with Nike to create the Halo concept and launch as a way to honor her late husband's birthday each year. Nike says the Halo concept will become an annual release.

The Nike Kobe 8 was first released in 2012. The Protro "Halo" combines the original Kobe 8 look with new design and performance innovations.

The shoes will be available through SNKRS and at select global retailers. Adult sizes will go for $180, according to KicksOnFire.