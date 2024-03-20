James Harden amusingly contests Kawhi Leonard's shot in Clippers-Trail Blazers

James Harden does play defense, contrary to popular belief.

With the Los Angeles Clippers up 81-60 over the Portland Trail Blazers with 4:25 left in the third quarter, Harden decided to have some fun on offense -- and defense.

Harden drew in the baseline defender Dalano Banton, which freed up teammate Kawhi Leonard for an open 3-pointer. But, instead of Banton closing down Leonard's shot, Harden took matters into his own hands.

James Harden contesting Kawhi’s shot. 😂😂



Leonard missed the shot and appeared to look in Harden's direction with his arms flailing.

"Got to bring some excitement to this team," Harden said in a post-game locker-room interview explaining the moment. "I think these last few weeks have been a fog for us and I think every team goes through it. So I think it's just me trying to create a great energy, a great vibe.

"Maybe it would've been better if he made the shot, gives us something to laugh about."

The Clippers, currently fourth in a packed Western Conference, had won just one of five games in a poor run of form before topping Portland 116-103 on the road.

Harden posted 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting overall along with 14 assists, four rebounds and a block.

Leonard, on the other hand, recorded 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting overall, four rebounds, four steals and two assists. He shot 1 of 3 from distance, but perhaps he could've added one more make if not for Harden's contest.

The Clippers' next game will again be in Portland on Friday, March 22.