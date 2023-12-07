The NBA In-Season Tournament final is set. Here's when it is and how to watch it

The NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament is down to two teams.

The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious in the IST semifinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, setting up a tournament championship showdown between the two squads.

The East semifinal saw two teams with perfect 5-0 IST records pitted against one another with the Pacers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a game-high 37 points, but a 27-point, 15-assist and zero-turnover outing from Tyrese Haliburton propelled Indiana to a 128-119 win.

The West semifinal, meanwhile, wasn't nearly as competitive. LeBron James and Co. ran the New Orleans Pelicans off the blue and red court in a 133-89 rout. The 38-year-old James racked up 30 points on just 12 field goal attempts, along with eight assists and five rebounds, in 23 minutes of action, and he accounted for four of the Lakers' 17 3-point makes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Lakers and Pacers now enter the final with unblemished 6-0 records in the IST. But only will side will claim the first ever NBA Cup, along with the $500K per player in prize money.

Here's how to watch Indiana and Los Angeles battle it out for the NBA Cup.

When is the NBA In-Season Tournament final?

The IST final takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9.

What time does the NBA In-Season Tournament final start?

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the NBA In-Season Tournament final on?

Pacers-Lakers will air on ABC and ESPN2.

How to stream the NBA In-Season Tournament final live online

The final will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.