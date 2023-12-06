Las Vegas

UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled after mass shooting in Las Vegas

The Runnin' Rebels were in Ohio for the game

By Mark Anderson | The Associated Press

UNLV
Getty

UNLV's basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.

“Further information will be released when available,” Dayton posted on X. “We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers.”

The UNLV men's basketball official account on X reposted Dayton's statement.

Multiple people were shot at on UNLV's campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Crime and Courts 12 hours ago

3 killed, fourth wounded and shooter also dead in attack at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Las Vegas 11 hours ago

At least 3 people dead after a shooting at University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Las Vegas
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us