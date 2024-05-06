Snoop Dogg gets his own bowl game as new Arizona Bowl sponsor

Snoop Dogg is getting in on bowl season.

The rapper and entertainer has become the new sponsor for the Arizona Bowl.

Instead of going with a quick, simple name -- Snoop-er Bowl? Doggy Bowl? -- the actual title is a mouthful: the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

"I’ve sent many players through my SYFL to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release. "Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before."

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl!! 🏈 presented by Gin & Juice @ByDreAndSnoop 👊🏿 12/28/24. pic.twitter.com/xGPKxXmdzd — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 6, 2024

After being sponsored by Barstool Sports since 2021, the Arizona Bowl now becomes the first bowl to be sponsored by a brand of alcohol. Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop is the first ready-to-drink product from the rappers' new spirits company and its name comes from a hit song off Snoop Dogg's debut album "Doggystyle," which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

"We are a little different from all the other bowls. We’re not afraid to take risks and do things outside of the box," Arizona Bowl executive director Kym Adair said, via Yahoo! Sports. "An alcohol brand has always been off the table for us until recently. Everybody in the stadium is drinking a beer or cocktail. It’s time for the industry to evolve."

The 2024 contest will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The game annually features teams from the Mountain West Conference and the Mid-American Conference.