NBA

New Jordan Poole Meme Goes Viral for Funny Pregame Phone Moment

The NBA spectrum made this hilarious moment involving the Warriors guard go viral

By Tom Dierberger

New meme, who this? Poole goes viral for funny pregame moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jordan Poole is making the rounds on the internet Monday night.

Poole, the Warriors' fourth-year guard, was captured looking at his phone before hitting the court for warm-ups ahead of Golden State's Game 4 clash against the Los Angeles Lakers. His reaction to the phone went viral within minutes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

We'll let the replies, uh, speak for themselves.

The Warriors and Lakers tip off Game 4 at 7 p.m. Monday night. Tune in to NBC Sports Bay Area Plus after the game for "Warriors Postgame Live."

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAGolden State Warriors
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us