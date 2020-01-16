Odell Beckham Jr

New Orleans Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Odell Beckham Jr., Following Superdome Incident

A security guard was speaking to a Louisiana State University player when the Cleveland Browns wide receiver allegedly slapped the guard on his backside.

New Orleans police issued an arrest warrant for star Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., following an alleged backside-slapping incident Monday at the college football title game, officials said Thursday.

Beckham is wanted for misdemeanor civil battery after he allegedly slapped a security guard from behind as the agent was having a discussion with a Louisiana State University player at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Police received a complaint and video of the incident on Wednesday, according NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

"I have no idea what the nature of the conversation was" between the security guard and player, Scheets told NBC News.

Sports

Sports news

LA Dodgers 9 hours ago

Alex Wood Signs $4 Million, Incentive-Laden New Contract with Dodgers

Lakers 12 hours ago

Magic Snap Lakers’ 9-Game Winning Streak in 119-118 Thriller

For more read NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Odell Beckham JrCleveland BrownsOdell Beckham Jr.
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us