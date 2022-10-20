NFL

NFL Twitter Reacts to 49ers' Trade for Panthers' Christian McCaffrey

See what social media thought of the blockbuster move

By Eduardo Razo

Twitter explodes after 49ers' blockbuster trade for McCaffrey originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade Thursday night, acquiring running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. 

San Francisco used some of its future currency to land the former Stanford product. The 49ers are sending 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks, plus a fifth-round selection in 2024. 

Given a trade of this magnitude, it was no surprise that there was plenty of reaction from the football world. Here's what some had to say: 

After the 49ers have dealt with injuries to multiple running backs, general manager John Lynch swung for the fences and landed possibly the most prominent player available ahead of the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline.

