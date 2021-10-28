Aaron Rodgers

Twitter Reacts to Hilarious New Aaron Rodgers Meme During TNF

By Eric Mullin

Aaron Rodgers helped the shorthanded Green Bay Packers take down the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

And the Packers quarterback also provided the internet with a hilarious new meme.

Early in the third quarter of the victory, Rodgers connected with wide receiver Randall Cobb for a two-yard touchdown.

But the best part of the play wasn't the throw or the catch.

Rodgers got rocked by a Cardinals defender right after releasing the ball. The hit nearly knocked Rodgers' helmet off his head, leaving the quarterback looking like this.

And just like that, a new meme was born.

Of course, Twitter had a ton of fun with the photo. Here are some of the best reactions:

Rodgers finished the night 22 of 37 through the air for 184 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers improved to 7-1 with a seventh consecutive victory.

