49ers

NFL Twitter Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo Replacing Injured 49ers QB Trey Lance

San Francisco lost its 2022 starting quarterback in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Seahawks and the football community issued its support of Lance while noting how savvy it was for the team to keep 2021 starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, for insurance

By Tom Dierberger

NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally.

Or not.

Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That gave the 49ers' quarterback job back to Garoppolo, who shockingly returned to the team on a massive pay cut after San Francisco failed to find a trade partner this offseason.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

NFL

Top 10 Single-Game Fantasy Football Performances in NFL History

Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols Closing in on Home Run Milestones

https://twitter.com/treylance09?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@treylance09 ð wishing you a speedy recovery. https://t.co/CFXa5S4KqU

— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball)

Prepare for many, many Garoppolo tweets to occupy your Twitter timelines as the veteran quarterback takes back the reins of the 49ers' offense this season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

49ersNFLsportsSan Francisco 49ersSeattle Seahawks
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us