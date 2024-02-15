Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs lineman Trey Smith shares WWE title belt with frightened boy after parade shooting

The shooting left 22 people injured as Smith and others took cover

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith shared the WWE title belt to help calm a young boy in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the team's Super Bowl celebration.

Smith, who sported the belt during the celebration, noticed the frightened boy, who was with his father.

“I was thinking, what can I do to help him out?” Smith said in an interview Thursday on Good Morning America. “I just handed him the belt: 'Hey buddy, you're the champion. No one's going to hurt you, man. We've got your back.'”

Kansas City Chiefs 8 hours ago

Deadly shooting after Chiefs' Super Bowl parade stemmed from dispute among several people

Kansas City Chiefs 6 hours ago

Dad who went to Kansas City Chiefs parade with daughters recounts tackling man with gun: ‘I took him down'

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The shooting left 22 people injured, half of them under the age of 16, Police Chief Stacey Graves said. A mother of two was also killed.

Smith said he talked about wrestling to take the boy's mind off the frightening scene after they were loaded onto a bus.

Smith said he and long snapper James Winchester were among those sheltering in a closet and that Winchester “was very instrumental in keeping people calm.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid also took time to comfort others at the scene, including Shawnee Mission East 10th-grader Gabe Wallace.

“Andy Reid was trying to comfort me, which was nice,” Wallace told The Kansas City Star. “He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything.'

“He left to check on other people, I’m pretty sure.”

Three people were detained and firearms were recovered during the mayhem at Union Station.

At least half of the people hit by gunfire are under the age of 16.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kansas City Chiefs
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us