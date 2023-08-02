NFL training camp fights: Tracking all the scuffles from preseason practices in 2023

Things can get heated in the summer.

No, we're not just talking about the feeling when you walk outside in the middle of a sunny day.

This is about football practice, where players -- sometimes even teammates -- can get into disagreements during drills and scrimmages. Every summer at training camps, there are several instances where punches are thrown and sides have to be separated.

Here's a tracker of all the major fights from training camp and preseason joint practices in 2023:

July 31: San Francisco 49ers

A huge fight broke out at 49ers practice on July 31 after Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles hit Elijah Mitchell at the end of a run. Other players reportedly involved included Tay Martin, Qwuantrezz Knight and more, though there was no video.

HUGE fight here at #49ers camp. A TON of punches throw, and a helmet ripped off.#49wz — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) July 31, 2023

It didn’t take long into the first padded practice for the 49ers to break into their first fight of training camp. It was a big melee that carried from one practice field to the next and it was very hard to make out the primary belligerents in the mess — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) July 31, 2023

July 30: Browns' Ogbo Okoronkwo, James Hudson III

The Browns reportedly had two fights at their practice on July 30. The first was triggered when Okoronkwo slapped Hudson before being subsequently chased down as others got involved.

Here’s video of the 1st #Browns fight that started between Ogbo Okoronkwo and James Hudson III pic.twitter.com/NyCJE0Gl6N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 30, 2023

July 29: Panthers' C.J. Saunders, Larnel Coleman, Jordan Thomas

The Panthers had a skirmish early in the training camp when Jordan Thomas dragged down C.J. Saunders and several other players, including Larnell Coleman, became involved.

This is the scuffle that broke out at Panthers training camp today.



Personally, I have NO issue with it. It’s good, fiery competition. pic.twitter.com/zxmKRZnSNy — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) July 29, 2023

July 28-29: Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Jack Cochrane, Dicaprio Bootle

The Chiefs star tight end had multiple incidents early in training camp. On July 28, he got into a shoving match with Bootle. The very next day, after catching a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, Kelce threw a punch at Cochrane following some late contact.

It's the first day of pads and yeah, things can always get a little chippy at camp. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sSsUD1OB47 — Chris Roush (@chrisRroush) July 28, 2023

Mahomes to Kelce, little chirping after the catch pic.twitter.com/kv56jIyiUH — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) July 29, 2023

July 25, 31: Lions' Jameson Williams, Starling Thomas V, Germain Ifedi

Thomas, an undrafted rookie cornerback, was involved in two incidents on July 25 and 31. First, Thomas and Ifedi were "shoving and wrestling to the ground" after a play, according to The Athletic's Colton Pouncy. The next week, Williams threw a punch at Thomas after the defender forced an incompletion and was vocal about it.

Lions WR Jameson Williams has been struggling today:



- Dropped two passes earlier

- Struggled in 1 on 1’s

- Threw a punch at rookie DB Starling Thomas after he forced an incompletion and started talking to Williams pic.twitter.com/YS3u8jTVQD — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) July 31, 2023

July 22: New York Jets

During the first open practice of training camp, the Jets had multiple fights break out. Luckily there were no injuries and things didn't escalate too far as cooler heads prevailed. Jermaine Johnson, Michael Clemons and Jeremy Ruckert were among the players involved, according to reporters on site.