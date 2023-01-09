TCU Horned Frogs

North Texas Family a ‘House Divided' Ahead of TCU, Georgia Championship

By David Goins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Amy Redfearn is like a lot of North Texas right now, stoked to see the Horned Frogs play for the national championship on Monday night.

“I have butterflies in my stomach, I’m so excited,” Redfearn said.

Redfearn is a TCU graduate, and her daughter Caroline is too. Purple runs deep in her home but it turns out, so does another color, a shade of red that has plenty of bite too.

“Go Dogs, Go Frogs,” Redfearn said.

Redfearn might be the only person in Colleyville saying that cheer but what is a mom to do with her youngest son Jeremy, now a freshman at the University of Georgia in Athens.

“I’m trying to remain neutral,” Redfearn said.

After TCU defeated Michigan and Georgia outlasted Ohio State on New Year's Eve, Redfearn had a t-shirt custom-made with both TCU and Georgia on the front and the logo of the College Football Playoff national championship game on the back.

She says she never imagined that two schools with such close ties to her family would ever play against each other, much less for the national title.

“Everyone’s eyes are going to be glued to that TV and I’m going to be one of them,” Redfearn said. “It’s just all good. All good things will happen on Monday night.”

This article tagged under:

TCU Horned FrogsGeorgia Bulldogs
