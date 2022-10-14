Padres' Pitching Stymies Dodgers to win Game 3, 2-1, Lead NLDS Two Games to One

The Dodgers and Padres converged on San Diego on Friday for the first postseason game at Petco Park—with fans—since October 5, 2006.

Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts was the leadoff hitter for the Padres in that game, but the organization looked a lot different back then than it does now.

San Diego used to be a small-market team with a paltry payroll. But that all changed in 2019 when they signed former Dodgers' shortstop Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract.

The team promised to spend and build around him. They went from the seventh lowest payroll ($104M) in 2018, to the fifth highest payroll in 2022 ($237.7M). Pointing to the Dodgers perpetually high payroll was no longer an excuse and the Padres were built to beat their neighbors to the north now, and in the near future.

That was more than evident in the Padres 2-1 victory over the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLDS that saw San Diego take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Padres made starting pitching a point of emphasis after the Machado signing, and acquired all five members of their 2022 starting rotation via trade. A trade also landed superstar Juan Soto at the deadline this year, and bolstered an already good bullpen with All-Star closer Josh Hader. All of those aforementioned acquisitions are why the Padres are one win away from advancing to the NLCS, something the 2006 team was unable to do.

Baseball itself looks a lot different than it did in 2006. Launch angle, defensive shifts, and sabermetrics now dominant the game. The term "bullpen" has now become a verb, and a starting pitcher lasting seven or more innings is as rare as a Tyrannosaurus Rex walking through the Gaslamp.

That was the case with both starting pitchers on Friday night, ironically a rematch of both Games 2 and 6 of the 2020 World Series. Similar to those games, Dodgers' starter Tony Gonsolin only lasted one and one-third innings.

Gonsolin acted as the opener, and faced just nine batters before giving way to left-hander Andrew Heaney. Heaney pitched well in his first ever action in the postseason, outside of an elevated first-pitch fastball he threw to Trent Grisham.

Heaney lasted longer then any other Dodgers' pitcher, throwing three innings before Yency Almonte entered with one out in the fifth. Then it was San Diego native Alex Vesia who walked two hitters before giving way to Evan Phillips who retired the next four batters he faced before Tommy Kahnle threw a perfect inning of relief in the eighth.

If the Dodgers want to extend this series and go back to the friendly confines of Dodger Stadium for Game 5, they'll need Game 4 starter Tyler Anderson to pitch deep into the game on Saturday.

In the end, the Padres prevailed because of their bullpen, and the Dodgers inability to hit with runners in scoring position. San Diego's bullpen has a streak going of 15 consecutive scoreless innings through the first three games of this series.

Either the Padres bullpen is perfection personified at preventing runs, or the Dodgers hitters have helped them by failing to record the big hit when the opportunity prevents itself.

Since Gavin Lux's double in the third inning of Game 1, the Dodgers have gone 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position, their longest such streak since 1981. They've also left a total of 23 men on base in the series.

San Diego had no such problems. Jake Cronenworth laced a two-out RBI single to left field in the Padres second at-bat with a runner in scoring position.

Trent Grisham continued his hot streak with his third homer of the postseason. Grisham batted just .184 during the regular season, but is hitting a scorching-hot .438 thus far in the playoffs.

The Dodgers scored their first run of the series after the third inning when Mookie Betts hit a sacrifice fly to right field in the top of the fifth. However, for what seems like the hundredth time in the series, they stranded the runner at third base with one out.

Snell's overwhelming slider and fastball gave the Dodgers fits for most of the night, accounting for six strikeouts in five and one-third innings.

For all their collective talent, depth, and franchise record 111 wins, the mighty Dodgers seem pedestrian at-best against the Padres. Before the series began, the players preached that their regular season dominance over the division rival meant nothing. It appears they were right.

Game 4 is Saturday night at 6:37PM PT on FS1.