Darrelle Revis, Patrick Willis Highlight Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Football Hall of Fame names 28 semifinalists for Class of 2023

Two more rounds of cuts to go.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has whittled its list of candidates for the Class of 2023 down to 28 semifinalists.

We are excited to reveal our 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.



The list includes five first-year eligible candidates.



Fifteen finalists will emerge from this batch of 28 names -- that next reveal coming in January 2023.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will then officially be named during 2022 NFL Honors, which takes place in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

Tuesday's semifinalist announcement begins the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 long journey to enshrinement next August in Canton, Ohio.

