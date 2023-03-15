World Baseball Classic

Puerto Rico's Francisco Lindor Hits Little League HR Vs. Dominican Republic in World Baseball Classic

The thrilling sequence came in a win-or-go-home game

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The most anticipated matchup of the 2023 World Baseball Classic featured...a Little League home run.

With Puerto Rico leading the Dominican Republic in the fifth inning on Wednesday night, Francisco Lindor lined a ball to center field. It looked like it was just going to be a routine single for Puerto Rico's shortstop, but Dominican Republic center fielder Julio Rodriguez misplayed the ball as it bounced past him and rolled all the way to the warning track.

The relay throw was then mishandled by Ketel Marte, allowing the New York Mets star to race all the way around the bases without a play at the plate.

The thrilling sequence sent a packed loanDepot park in Miami into a frenzy.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The little league home run (which is when a batter scores thanks to one or more errors) extended Puerto Rico's lead to 5-1, putting the tournament favorites even more on the ropes. The winner of the Puerto Rico-Dominican Republic heavyweight showdown will advance to the quarterfinals and the loser will be bounced from the WBC.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

World Baseball Classic 26 mins ago

Edwin Diaz Suffers Injury While Celebrating Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic Win Over Dominican Republic

Los Angeles Lakers 42 mins ago

Rockets Stun Shorthanded Lakers 114-110

Puerto Rico is looking for its first ever WBC title after finishing as the runner-up for a second time in 2017.

This article tagged under:

World Baseball ClassicNew York Mets
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us