Los Alamitos

Racehorse Killed After Suffering Injury at Los Alamitos

This is Us is at least the 19th horse to die in racing or training-related injuries at the Cypress track this year.

By City News Service

This Is Us, a 3-year-old gelding, has been euthanized after suffering an unspecified injury while racing at Los Alamitos Race Course, officials confirmed Saturday.

He "bobbled" at the start of Friday night's fifth race and was vanned off, according to the official racing chart. Video of the race shows the horse throwing jockey Jairo Rangel after finishing fourth.

His death was confirmed by Mike Marten, public information officer for the California Horse Racing Board.

This Is Us was owned and trained by Sergio Morfin, according to the industry website Equibase.

He is at least the 19th horse to die in racing or training-related injuries at the Cypress track this year. In addition to the racing and training deaths, at least nine other racehorses have perished at Los Alamitos this year from what CHRB officials list as "other" causes of death.

Attempts to reach Los Alamitos officials for more information about the deaths were unsuccessful.

The track is currently holding its daytime summer thoroughbred meet through Sunday, and also holds nighttime quarterhorse and thoroughbred racing starting at 6:15 p.m., but without fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

