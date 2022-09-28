It pays to be the champs. Both literally and figuratively. So it should come as no surprise that the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams are among the NFL's most in-demand teams when it comes to ticket sales for the 2022 season.

StubHub, the world's most trusted ticket marketplace, provides a look at ticket trends to uncover the NFL's most in-demand teams and games. This means looking at past, present, and future ticket sales for NFL games.

When it comes to the NFL's most in-demand teams, the Rams are near the top of the list, but they are not at the very top. That mantle belongs to America's favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. It's the sixth consecutive time the Cowboys have topped the list.

Noteworthy, the second most in-demand team for the 2022 NFL season is Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a roller coaster ride of an offseason, Tom Brady ultimately returned for his 23rd season, and many are speculating this could indeed be his last.

In addition to being the second most in-demand team this season, the Bucs are also the team that fans are willing to travel for the most. Fans from across the world are flocking to Bucs games this Fall and Winter to capitalize on the chance to see Tom Brady play for potentially the final time.

Not only did fans travel in droves to Arlington, Texas for the team's season opener against the Cowboys, they are also purchasing tickets for the most in-demand international game of the season when the Bucs headline a game at the Allianz Arena against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

Speaking of the opener with the Cowboys, according to StubHub, that game was the most in-demand game of the 2022 NFL season. Tampa Bay has the honor of playing in three of the ten most in-demand games this season.

The Bucs-Cowboys matchup was not only the most in-demand game to date, it also had nearly twice as much demand as the second place game between the Buffalo Bills and Rams.

The Rams season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Buffalo Bills was the second highest-selling game this season. Ironically, both the Bills and Rams have seen their ticket demand double since last season, with the Bills demand increasing more than 500 percent since 2021.

Among the most in-demand games for the Rams in 2022, is the game against the Arizona Cardinals on November 13th, that comes with an average ticket price of $176. Their 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, that saw them earn their first victory of the year (average price of $184). And finally, when they host the Carolina Panthers on October 16, which currently has an average ticket price of over $200.

Here's StubHub's list of Top 10 most in-demand NFL teams for 2022:

Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles

Here's StubHub's list of Top 10 most trending teams in the NFL for 2022:

Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions New York Jets Denver Broncos Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Rams Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens

Finally, here's StubHub's list of the Top 10 most in-demand games of the 2022 NFL Season.

StubHub’s Top In Demand NFL Games of 2022