Rams' Head Coach Sean McVay Takes Accidental Helmet to Jaw on Sideline

Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly.

Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline.

Sean McVay just got smoked by his own player on the sideline pic.twitter.com/4f7Nb5BntF — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) November 27, 2022

"I took a good shot. Roger ran right into me.," said McVay of the collision. "I was thinking 'have a little awareness when running by me.' It wasn't that big of a deal. It probably looks worse when you replay it. I don't think I broke my jaw so I'll be fine."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Rams entered the game with a 3-7 record, tied with the 1987 Giants and 1999 Broncos for the worst 10-game start by a defending Super Bowl champion.

They were also riding a four-game skid, and a fifth loss Sunday would tie the Giants for the longest losing streak by a reigning champ.

The Rams were playing without quarteback Matthew Stafford, who remained in the concussion protocol, along with starting offensive linemen Ty Nsekhe and Brian Allen and wide receiver Allen Robinson II. All of them were injured.