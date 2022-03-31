Rams

Rams Reportedly Sign Former Seahawks Linebacker Bobby Wagner

The eight-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker is reportedly joining the Super Bowl Champions on a five-year deal.

By Michael Duarte

Bobby Wagner is staying in the NFC West...albeit in a different uniform.

The former Seattle Seahawks linebacker has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $50 million dollar contract with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Wagner's deal could be worth up to $65 million with incentives.

The Los Angeles native was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2nd round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and played 10 seasons in Seattle before the team released him this offseason.

Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowler and will presumably replace the role of Von Miller in rushing the quarterback for the Rams. Miller recently signed a six-year, $120 million contract to join the Buffalo Bills.

The Rams have been talking about adding Wagner since he was released. Last week general manager Les Snead said that he and the defensive coaching staff had been breaking down film to see if Wagner would be a fit for their defense.

It appears that the team, led by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, did indeed think Wagner would be a good fit and were able to pry him away from other potential suitors like the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

His former teammate, and another LA native, defensive back Richard Sherman, tweeted out his excitement over the news.

Wagner had one sack, one interception and 93 tackles for the Seahawks last season.

