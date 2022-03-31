Rams Reportedly Sign Former Seahawks Linebacker Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner is staying in the NFC West...albeit in a different uniform.

The former Seattle Seahawks linebacker has reportedly agreed to a five-year, $50 million dollar contract with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Les Snead gets his man. Bobby Wagner is joining the #LARams#RamsHouse https://t.co/wS6Bi3Pz8A — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) March 31, 2022

According to Schefter, Wagner's deal could be worth up to $65 million with incentives.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Los Angeles native was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2nd round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and played 10 seasons in Seattle before the team released him this offseason.

Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowler and will presumably replace the role of Von Miller in rushing the quarterback for the Rams. Miller recently signed a six-year, $120 million contract to join the Buffalo Bills.

Crazy part about all this. I played there for 10 years & I didn’t even hear it from them that I wasn’t coming back. — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) March 11, 2022

The Rams have been talking about adding Wagner since he was released. Last week general manager Les Snead said that he and the defensive coaching staff had been breaking down film to see if Wagner would be a fit for their defense.

Les Snead admitted they “talked about” Bobby Wagner, and met with defensive staff to break down film and see if he would be a fit for the #LARams — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) March 22, 2022

It appears that the team, led by defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, did indeed think Wagner would be a good fit and were able to pry him away from other potential suitors like the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

His former teammate, and another LA native, defensive back Richard Sherman, tweeted out his excitement over the news.

The rich get richer! Lose future HOF @VonMiller and gain future HOF @Bwagz. The @Ravens made a last min push but the Reigning champs @RamsNFL were too good to pass up. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 31, 2022

Wagner had one sack, one interception and 93 tackles for the Seahawks last season.