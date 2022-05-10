Rams to Play Broncos on Christmas Day

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will play the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium, in a game to be televised by CBS and what is billed as a "special slime-filled telecast tailored for family-viewing fun" that will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

The game will be among three NFL games to be played on Christmas, a day traditionally dominated by NBA telecasts. The others will be announced Thursday with the release of the bulk of the NFL schedule.

As Super Bowl champions, the Rams will be the home team for the opening game of the regular season, with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders among the potential opponents.