SoFi Stadium

Rams to Play Broncos on Christmas Day

As Super Bowl champions, the Rams will be the home team for the opening game of the regular season.

By City News Service

Los Angeles Rams (left) and Denver Broncos (right) at their training camps.
Getty Images

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will play the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day at SoFi Stadium, in a game to be televised by CBS and what is billed as a "special slime-filled telecast tailored for family-viewing fun" that will air exclusively on Nickelodeon.

The game will be among three NFL games to be played on Christmas, a day traditionally dominated by NBA telecasts. The others will be announced Thursday with the release of the bulk of the NFL schedule.

As Super Bowl champions, the Rams will be the home team for the opening game of the regular season, with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders among the potential opponents.

NFL Free Agency Mar 20

Here Are the Best Remaining 2022 NFL Free Agents

NFL May 4

NFL International Schedule Includes Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Germany

celebrity real estate Apr 20

Photos: LA Rams' Aaron Donald Sold His Calabasas Mansion for $6.258M

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

SoFi StadiumNFLDenver BroncosLA Rams
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us