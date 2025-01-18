Rams vs. Eagles Preview: Everything you need to know about the NFC Division Round rematch

The stage is set. The Los Angeles Rams. The Philadelphia Eagles. A trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line.

This Sunday, the Rams will travel to the hostile confines of Lincoln Financial Field to face the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. This game isn’t just a battle of two football teams; it’s a clash of narratives, emotions, and the grit of two franchises chasing the ultimate prize.

The Rams’ journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable. After relocating their Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings due to devastating wildfires back home, they delivered a statement victory in Glendale, Arizona, dominating the Vikings 27-9.

The Rams’ defense was relentless, recording nine sacks and forcing two turnovers against the 14-win Vikings. This momentum could be crucial as they now face a 14-3 Eagles team that has been a juggernaut all season long.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, handled their business against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round. A fumble recovery on the opening kickoff set the tone, and their defense, ranked No. 1 in the league, intercepted Jordan Love three times en route to a 22-10 victory.

The Eagles’ season has been defined by their ground game and defensive dominance, and they’ll look to replicate that formula against Los Angeles.

The X-Factor: Can Cooper Kupp Rise Again?

One glaring question for the Rams: Where has Cooper Kupp gone?

The former Super Bowl MVP has been uncharacteristically quiet, managing just 82 receiving yards across the past four games. For Los Angeles to have any hope of unseating the Eagles, Kupp will need to rediscover his magic against a formidable Eagles secondary. Puka Nacua has emerged as the Rams’ primary target, and Kyren Williams has anchored the ground game, but a vintage performance from Kupp could be the spark they need to reach the championship.

Contain Saquon Barkley or head to Cancun

When these teams met in Week 12, it was the Saquon Barkley show. The star running back shredded the Rams’ defense for an Eagles record 255 rushing yards, 302 total yards, including two electrifying long touchdowns.

Since then, the Rams’ defense has stiffened, allowing just an average total of 100 rushing yards per game since. But Barkley isn’t your average back, and stopping him will be paramount if the Rams hope to leave Philadelphia with a win.

For the Eagles, the key will be re-establishing their passing game. While Jalen Hurts’ MVP-caliber season two years ago is a distant memory, he’s still capable of delivering when it matters most. Philadelphia’s inability to eclipse 210 passing yards in 12 of 18 games this season is a glaring weakness. If Hurts and the Eagles’ receivers can find their rhythm, it could spell trouble for Los Angeles.

Jared Verse: Fueling the Fire

Rams linebacker Jared Verse didn’t mince words when asked about Eagles fans earlier this week. “I hate Eagles fans,” he said bluntly, later doubling down despite the backlash. “They’re so annoying,” Verse added, sparking a frenzy on social media.

While Verse later admitted to some regret over how his comments were received, he didn’t apologize. Backed by head coach Sean McVay, who praised Verse for speaking his truth, the linebacker made it clear he’s focused on the game ahead. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley responded with a wry smile, calling the remarks “probably not the smartest thing to say when you’re coming to Philadelphia.”

Philadelphia fans are notoriously loud, rude, and passionate, and Verse’s comments have only added fuel to an already raging fire. Expect Lincoln Financial Field to be louder than ever come kickoff.

What’s at Stake

The winner of this heavyweight bout will punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game, where they’ll face either the No. 1-seeded Detroit Lions on the road or host the No. 6-seeded Washington Commanders. For Philadelphia, this is another step in their quest to return to the Super Bowl. For Los Angeles, it’s about continuing a Cinderella story that has already defied the odds.

This game has all the makings of a classic. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points, and with their stout defense and home-field advantage, it’s easy to see why. But the Rams, battle-tested and riding high after their Wild Card win, won’t go quietly. If their defense can contain Barkley, they can deliver a vintage performance, and Los Angeles could shock the NFL world once again.

Get ready, football fans. Sunday’s showdown promises to be a gritty, emotional battle that will leave one team celebrating and the other wondering what might have been.

Game Details: Where and How to Watch

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Weather: A mix of rain and snow showers with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees. Winds could reach up to 15 mph, making for a chilly, unpredictable afternoon.

TV Broadcast: NBC (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

Streaming: Available on Peacock, NBC.com, and the NBC mobile app.