Cristiano Ronaldo

Report: MLS' Sporting Kansas City Came Close to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese icon seemingly could've came to play in America

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

Could Cristiano Ronaldo really have come to the United States?

It appears that one Major League Franchise came close before Ronaldo headed for Saudi Arabia, but it wasn't one that comes first to mind: Sporting Kansas City.

The Wizards reportedly were the one MLS team with a concrete offer on the table, and the package appeared to be in the ballpark of Al-Nassr's, according to ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

MLS insider Tom Bogert also noted that Kansas City had his discovery rights, which is a clause in MLS that allows a team priority in signing a player over another MLS-based franchise.

Sporting Kansas City is owned by investing group Sporting Club, comprising five principals. Clifford Illig, a billionaire, is the headliner. In 2015, the group had been linked to a purchase of English Premier League's Everton for north of $340 million, but Robb Heineman, one of the principals, shut the rumors down while keeping doors open for the future.

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Los Angeles 9 hours ago

Photos: Top 10 Los Angeles Sports Moments of 2022

Los Angeles Lakers 16 hours ago

LeBron James Scores Season-high 47 on 38th Birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group in 2021.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were two other marquee football icons linked to potential MLS moves, but the former appears close to a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain while the latter signed with Brazilian side Gremio.

This article tagged under:

Cristiano RonaldoMLS
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us