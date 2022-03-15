Report: Randy Gregory to Re-Sign With Cowboys on Massive Five-Year Contract

Randy Gregory isn't going anywhere.

The 29-year-old defensive end reportedly will re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year, $70 million contract with $28 million guaranteed.

Gregory matched a career-high with six sacks last season, which was arguably his most productive after years of controversy.

Since being drafted by Dallas in the second round in 2015, Gregory has missed a total of 54 games due to substance abuse suspensions. He was suspended for 14 games in 2016, the full season in 2017, two games in 2018, another full season in 2019 and six games in 2020 due to repeated violations.

The Cowboys apparently trust Gregory moving forward after a stellar 2021 campaign. In addition to his six sacks, the Nebraska product had 17 QB hits, three forced fumbles and an interception in 12 games played.

Dallas reportedly is also bringing back safety Malik Hooper on a two-year, $8 million deal.