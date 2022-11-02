‘He Had Love for Everybody': SoCal High School Football Star Killed in Shooting

A 17-year-old football player and honors student was found dead Saturday night following a shooting in a Victorville neighborhood.

The body of Richard Reed was found on the ground Saturday night at an intersection in a residential neighborhood. Witnesses said someone in a car stopped at the location and left the Silverado High School senior's body near the corner of La Mesa and Jade roads.

Richard's last game for Silverado High School was a day earlier. Playing both linebacker and running back, Reed was known for his tenacity.

Off the field, he was known for his kindness.

"Honor roll kid, big personality," said principal Heather Conkle. "He just kind of had a broad-reaching impact."

Conkle said the campus is devastated by Richard's death. She said the senior would often stop by her office to talk during lunch.

"He and I had many conversations about his wishes to go to college with his good grades," Conkle said. "He wanted to maybe pursue football at the next level."

Friends and teammates said Richard would have excelled, no matter which path he took after high school.

"He was a great, genuine young man," said friend Tashawn Wilson. "He had love for everybody."

No arrests have been reported.

A resident told NBCLA that she heard what sounded like more than one person opening fire Friday night at the intersection where Richard's body was found.

"Like a shootout almost," said Melodie Worley.

The Hawks play their first CIF-Southern Section playoff game on Friday. Team members plan to wear a special sticker on their helmets in honor of their slain teammate.

"Some of the players are still taking it rough," Silverado head coach Keron Jones told the Los Angeles Times. "We'll gather the team together after school just to allow them some time to grieve together amongst themselves. I told the coaches we would let everything happen organically.

"We will try to let everything move at their pace. They were running around throwing the ball after school [Monday]. So I think once they are back in the element of football, it will help them to cope."

In the days following his death, other schools and athletic programs expressed sorrow over the rising football star's death.

"Our hearts hurt for our brothers at @Silverado_HS as they deal with the tragic loss of Richard Reed," Aquinas Falcons Football tweeted. "We are praying for all of Richard’s family and friends during this difficult time. May the Lord comfort you and guide his soul to heaven where he will have eternal life."

