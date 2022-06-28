Rockies Rough up Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers 7-4

Randal Grichuk and Elias Diaz homered and the Colorado Rockies continued to rough up Clayton Kershaw at Coors Field, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 Tuesday night.

The Rockies tagged Kershaw for six runs and nine hits in four innings, his shortest outing in Colorado since he gave up five runs in three innings in his first career start at the park on July 22, 2008.

Charlie Blackmon had four hits and scored twice and Brandon Rodgers had two hits and two RBIs as the Rockies clinched their second series victory over the Dodgers this season. It's the first time they have won consecutive home series against the Dodgers since 2016.

Kershaw (5-2) struck out four and walked four after issuing only seven walks in his previous eight starts this season. He is 11-7 with a 4.81 ERA in 25 career starts at Coors Field, his highest ERA at any venue.

Hanser Alberto, Max Muncy and Trea Turner hit solo home runs for the Dodgers, who had won five of six entering the series.

Kyle Freeland (4-5) gave up six hits and three runs in six innings, with five strikeouts and three walks.

Freddie Freeman had two hits for Los Angeles. He singled, stole second and scored on Justin Turner’s single for a 1-0 lead in the first. Alberto’s second homer of the season made it 2-1 in the second inning.

Grichuk’s homer started a three-run rally in the Rockies second that included two walks. Blackmon singled home a run and Rodgers’ two-out, RBI single with the bases loaded short-hopped Kershaw’s right foot as he finished his delivery and bounced free.

Diaz homered in the third, and Blackmon singled and scored in the fourth as the Rockies scored in every inning off Kershaw.

Muncy’s home run in the sixth broke his 0-for-14 skid. He has 20 homers in 62 games against the Rockies.

FREEMAN A FREE MAN?

Freeman didn't dispute reports Tuesday that he is seeking to separate from Excel Sports Management because of the way his free agent negotiations were handled in the offseason, when he left Atlanta for a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers.

“It’s time to move on and focus on winning championships with the Dodgers, and that’s what I’m going to do,” Freeman told reporters.

Freeman was welcomed as a returning hero and was moved to tears during the Dodgers’ three-game series in Atlanta last weekend, where he received his 2021 World Series ring.

“Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family,” Freeman said in a statement. “I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed.”

STANLEY CUP ON DISPLAY

The Rockies will honor the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in pregame ceremonies Wednesday. The Cup will be present, and a member of the Avalanche will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Zack McKinstry (neck stiffness) was placed on the IL Tuesday and 1B/DH Jake Lamb was purchased from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the roster. Lamb was hitting .290 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs at Oklahoma City after signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers on March 18. … LHP Andrew Heaney (shoulder) is expected to miss at least two more starts, manager Dave Roberts said. … OF Mookie Betts (fractured rib) was to swing a bat Tuesday. “I still don’t know a time of return, but it’s positive,” Roberts said. … OF Cody Bellinger and C Will Smith were given the day off.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber will return to the starting rotation this weekend following two relief appearances after RHP Ryan Feltner was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.

UP NEXT

Dodgers LHP Julio Urias (5-6, 2.48) ERA is to oppose Rockies RHP German Marquez (4-5, 5.58) in the finale of the three-game series. Urias has given up one earned run or fewer in five of his last seven starts and is 2-2 with a 5.91 ERA in 10 appearances at Coors Field.

Marquez is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in 12 career starts against the Dodgers. He enters after his longest and most successful outing of the season, when he gave up three hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of a 1-0 victory at Minnesota on Tuesday.