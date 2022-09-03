Dawn Staley

South Carolina, Dawn Staley Cancel BYU Games Over Racial Incident

A Duke volleyball player was recently subjected to racial slurs during a match at BYU

By The Associated Press

USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina and women's basketball coach Dawn Staley have canceled a home-and-home series with BYU over a recent racial incident where a Cougars fan yelled slurs at a Duke volleyball player.

The Gamecocks were scheduled to start the season at home against BYU on Nov. 7, then play at the Utah campus during the 2023-24 season.

But Staley cited BYU's home volleyball match last month as reason for calling off the series.

“As a head coach, my job is to do what’s best for my players and staff,” Staley said in a statement released by South Carolina on Friday. "The incident at BYU has led me to reevaluate our home-and-home, and I don’t feel that this is the right time for us to engage in this series.”

Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson, a Black member of the school's volleyball team, said she heard racial slurs from the stands during the match.

BYU apologized for the incident and Richardson said the school's volleyball players reached out to her in support.

South Carolina said it was searching for another home opponent to start the season.

Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner spoke with Staley about the series and supported the decision to call off the games.

