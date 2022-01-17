Matthew Stafford Helps Los Angeles Rams Take Halftime Lead Over Arizona Cardinals

Matthew Stafford is 30 minutes away from that elusive first career playoff victory.

Stafford, who went 0-3 in the postseason while with the Detroit Lions, helped the Los Angeles Rams take a 21-0 lead into halftime of the first Monday Night Football wild card game.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Acquired during the offseason for Jared Goff and draft picks, Stafford's arrival was the first of several all-in, win-now, star-studded moves by the Rams -- who also made in-season deals to bring in Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

Stafford and Beckham made their postseason presence felt early on Monday at SoFi Stadium, site of the upcoming Super Bowl. Stafford lofted a pass to Beckham for a four-yard touchdown that gave the Rams a 7-0 lead with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter.

The two connected again early in the second for a 31-yard gain that set up a one-yard touchdown run by Stafford to push the lead to 14-0.

Stafford's fellow former No. 1 overall pick, Kyler Murray, was silenced in the first half by the Arizona defense. With the Cardinals facing 3rd-and-7 from their own four-yard line, Murray attempted to avoid a safety by throwing the ball away but it was scooped up by David Long and returned three yards for a touchdown and 21-0 lead, making it the shortest pick-six in NFL postseason history.

The Cardinals were held to 40 total yards in the first half. Murray, who was sacked twice, completed 7 of 17 passes for just 28 yards with two interceptions.

The Rams will receive the ball to start the second half, as they look to secure a matchup with the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round.