Photos: The Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade and Rally

By Maggie More

Whose house? The Hollywood sign will tell you.

The Los Angeles Rams were crowned 2022 football champions, after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Now, LA is celebrating the holders of the Lombardi trophy with a victory parade -- the first since 2014, when the LA Kings won the Stanley Cup.

The parade, and subsequent rally in exposition park, are both free and open to the public.

Take a look at how the city of LA is celebrating with its champion team.

18 photos
1/18
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES CA FEBRUARY 16, 2022 – Rams fans gather in Exposition Park hours before the Los Angeles Rams victory parade and celebration Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2/18
NBCLA
A view of the crowd before the LA Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade on Feb. 16, 2022.
3/18
NBCLA
A view of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the LA Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade on Feb. 16, 2022.
4/18
NBCLA
A sign by the LA Memorial Coliseum boasts the city’s World Champion status, before the LA Rams victory parade and rally on Feb. 16, 2022.
5/18
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
A Rams fan holds up a World Champions T-shirt in celebration before the LA Rams Super Bowl Victory parade and rally.
6/18
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
A view of the crowd outside the LA Memorial Coliseum before the LA Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade on Feb. 16, 2022.
7/18
LOS ANGELES CA FEBRUARY 16, 2022 – From right, Delino Garcia, his nephew Giancarlo Garcia, 9 and his mom, Maria Garcia, stake their spot at the corner of Jefferson Boulevard and Figueroa Street prior to the Los Angeles Rams victory parade and celebration Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022. (Allen J Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
8/18
LOS ANGELES CA FEBRUARY 16, 2022 – Delino Garcia of Azusa, holds up a Los Angeles Rams victory belt as he gets an early spot along the parade route celebration the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl win, Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022. (Allen J Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
9/18
Getty Images
Los Angeles, CA – February 16: Fans wait along Figueroa street for the start of the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
10/18
Getty Images
Los Angeles, CA – February 16: Fans wait along Figueroa street for the start of the Los Angeles Rams victory parade on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
11/18
Los Angeles, CA – February 16: A bus with a World Champions display to celebrate the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Victory sits on the street on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
12/18
NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha captures the one of the floats in the LA Rams Victory parade and rally on Feb. 16, 2022.
13/18
NBCLA
NewsChopper4 Alpha captures the one of the floats in the LA Rams Victory parade and rally on Feb. 16, 2022.
14/18
15/18
Getty Images
Fans celebrate outside of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during the Rams NFL Super Bow LVI victory parade in Los Angeles, California, on February 16, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
16/18
Getty Images
Los Angeles, CA – February 16: Fans get an early spot at the Rams the parade celebration the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl win, on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
17/18
Enrique Roman/NBCLA
A fan sports a Rams sombrero during the team’s Super Bowl victory parade through Exposition Park.
18/18
Enrique Roman/NBCLA
The Ramator visits from a galaxy far far away to see the LA Rams during their victory parade through LA.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles RamsSuper Bowl LVISuper Bowl 2022LA RamsFootball in LA

