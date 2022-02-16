Photos: The Rams Super Bowl Victory Parade and Rally

Whose house? The Hollywood sign will tell you.

The Los Angeles Rams were crowned 2022 football champions, after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Now, LA is celebrating the holders of the Lombardi trophy with a victory parade -- the first since 2014, when the LA Kings won the Stanley Cup.

The parade, and subsequent rally in exposition park, are both free and open to the public.

Take a look at how the city of LA is celebrating with its champion team.