Hollywood Sign to Read ‘Rams House' in Honor of the Super Bowl Champs

The Hollywood sign will temporarily be transformed to celebrate the Rams' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

The iconic sign on Mt. Lee between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood will be altered to read, ''Rams House,” and will be displayed Monday through Wednesday.

“What a day in Los Angeles, the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” said Garcetti. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can't wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.''

“Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,'' said Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff.

"We are grateful to the city, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”

Super Bowl LVI has come and gone and it was the Los Angeles Rams who walked away champions.

The sign has seen a few alterations over the decades. The most recent include a 2017 prank that left it spelling out “Hollyweed. A nearly identical prank was pulled on Jan. 1, 1976, with the sign changed to read "HOLLYWeeD."

A “Save the Peak” redesign that was part of a sweeping effort in 2010 to prevent development near the ridge. During that conversion, the sign at one point read, “Save the Pood.”