Super Bowl 56 Predictions: Bengals or Rams? Our NBC LA Talent Forecast Who Will the Big Game

It's Super Bowl Sunday in Los Angeles and fans from across the globe are flocking to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA for the big game.

For the second straight season, the Super Bowl will feature a team playing in their own home stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl in their own stadium when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium last February.

The Los Angeles Rams are now hoping history repeats itself when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in their own building for Super Bowl LVI.

According to the latest poll by Stadium, 51 percent of the country believe the Bengals will defeat the Rams in the big game, but that's not on par with what our experts believe.

So who will win the big game on Sunday? Here is who our NBC LA talent and experts believe will win the big game.

Colleen Williams is taking the Rams 27-20.

Chuck Henry is also taking the Rams but by two touchdowns 21-7.

Mario Solis is taking the Rams by a game-winning field goal 24-21.

Michael J. Duarte is taking the Rams 27-20.

John Klemack is taking the Rams 30-27.

Heather Brooker believes the Rams will win 31-28.

Robert Kovacik is taking the Rams in a rout 38-17.

Jesus Lugo is one of our only local experts taking the Bengals 31-17.

Elliot Mendoza likes the Rams 27-21.

Robin Winston is taking the Rams to beat the Bengals 27-22.

Kenny Holmes likes the Rams 28-17.

Mekhalo Medina has the Rams winning by eight, 24-16.

Danielle Nottingham has the Bengals also, 27-23.

Hetty Chang is also taking the Benglas 27-24.

So there you have it, most of our experts are taking the Rams, but a handful like the Bengals.