Sweet 16 Field Set: These Teams Are Still in the NCAA Women's Tournament

Within less than a week, the March Madness field has almost been quartered.
The second round of the women's NCAA Tournament is underway, with eight teams having already punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.
16 more teams square off on Monday, with the hope of surviving and advancing to keep their championship dreams alive.
Which teams are headed to Greenville and Seattle?
Which teams are in the Sweet 16 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament?
Here are the programs that have qualified for the Sweet 16, along with how they got there and their next opponent.
No. 1 South Carolina (Greenville Region 1)
- First round: 72-40 over No. 16 Norfolk St.
- Second round: 76-45 over No. 8 South Florida
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 5 Oklahoma/No. 4 UCLA
No. 2 Maryland (Greenville Region 1)
- First Round: 93-61 over No. 15 Holy Cross
- Second Round: 77-64 over No. 7 Arizona
- Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
No. 3 Notre Dame (Greenville Region 1)
- First round: 82-56 over No. 14 Southern Utah
- Second round: 53-48 over No. 11 Mississippi St.
- Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Maryland
No. 2 Utah (Greenville Region 2)
- First round: 103-77 over No. 15 Gardner-Webb
- Second round: 63-56 over No. 10 Princeton
- Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 LSU
No. 3 LSU (Greenville Region 2)
- First round: 73-50 over No. 14 Hawaii
- Second round: 66-42 over No. 6 Michigan
- Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Utah
No. 1 Virginia Tech (Seattle Region 3)
- First round: 58-22 over No. 16 Chattanooga
- Second round: 72-60 over No. 9 South Dakota St.
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 Tennessee/No. 12 Toledo
No. 2 Iowa (Seattle Region 4)
- First round: 95-43 over No. 15 Southeastern La.
- Second round: 74-66 over No. 10 Georgia
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 3 Duke/No. 6 Colorado
No. 8 Ole Miss (Seattle Region 4)
- First round: 71-48 over No. 9 Gonzaga
- Second round: 54-49 over No. 1 Stanford
- Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 Texas/No. 5 Louisville
Which conference has the most teams in the Sweet 16?
The SEC currently leads the pack with three teams -- Ole Miss, LSU and South Carolina. A pair of 2-seeds -- Iowa and Maryland -- represent the Big Ten. From the ACC, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are dancing on to the Sweet 16. Finally, Utah is the lone Pac-12 representative after Stanford was upset in the second round.
When does the 2023 Sweet 16 start?
The Sweet 16 will be held Friday, March 24 to Saturday, March 25. That will be followed by the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27.