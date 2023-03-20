March Madness

Sweet 16 Field Set: These Teams Are Still in the NCAA Women's Tournament

The second round of the women's NCAA Tournament wraps on Monday

By Charlotte Edmonds

Getty

Within less than a week, the March Madness field has almost been quartered.

The second round of the women's NCAA Tournament is underway, with eight teams having already punched their ticket to the Sweet 16.

16 more teams square off on Monday, with the hope of surviving and advancing to keep their championship dreams alive.

Which teams are headed to Greenville and Seattle?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Which teams are in the Sweet 16 2023 NCAA Women's Tournament?

Here are the programs that have qualified for the Sweet 16, along with how they got there and their next opponent.

No. 1 South Carolina (Greenville Region 1)

  • First round: 72-40 over No. 16 Norfolk St.
  • Second round: 76-45 over No. 8 South Florida
  • Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 5 Oklahoma/No. 4 UCLA

No. 2 Maryland (Greenville Region 1)

  • First Round: 93-61 over No. 15 Holy Cross
  • Second Round: 77-64 over No. 7 Arizona
  • Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

No. 3 Notre Dame (Greenville Region 1)

  • First round: 82-56 over No. 14 Southern Utah
  • Second round: 53-48 over No. 11 Mississippi St.
  • Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Maryland

No. 2 Utah (Greenville Region 2)

  • First round: 103-77 over No. 15 Gardner-Webb
  • Second round: 63-56 over No. 10 Princeton
  • Sweet 16: Vs. No. 3 LSU

No. 3 LSU (Greenville Region 2)

  • First round: 73-50 over No. 14 Hawaii
  • Second round: 66-42 over No. 6 Michigan
  • Sweet 16: Vs. No. 2 Utah

No. 1 Virginia Tech (Seattle Region 3)

  • First round: 58-22 over No. 16 Chattanooga
  • Second round: 72-60 over No. 9 South Dakota St.
  • Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 Tennessee/No. 12 Toledo

No. 2 Iowa (Seattle Region 4)

  • First round: 95-43 over No. 15 Southeastern La.
  • Second round: 74-66 over No. 10 Georgia
  • Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 3 Duke/No. 6 Colorado

No. 8 Ole Miss (Seattle Region 4)

  • First round: 71-48 over No. 9 Gonzaga
  • Second round: 54-49 over No. 1 Stanford
  • Sweet 16: Vs. winner of No. 4 Texas/No. 5 Louisville

Which conference has the most teams in the Sweet 16?

Sports

Get today's sports news out of Los Angeles. Here's the latest on the Dodgers, Lakers, Angels, Kings, Galaxy, LAFC, USC, UCLA and more LA teams.

Entertainment 3 hours ago

Julianne Hough Named as Tyra Banks' Replacement to Host ‘Dancing With the Stars'

NCAA 3 hours ago

Everything to Know for 2023 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Tournament

The SEC currently leads the pack with three teams -- Ole Miss, LSU and South Carolina. A pair of 2-seeds -- Iowa and Maryland -- represent the Big Ten. From the ACC, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are dancing on to the Sweet 16. Finally, Utah is the lone Pac-12 representative after Stanford was upset in the second round.

When does the 2023 Sweet 16 start?

The Sweet 16 will be held Friday, March 24 to Saturday, March 25. That will be followed by the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27.

This article tagged under:

March Madness
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us