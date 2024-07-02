Full guide to watch 2024 Wimbledon

Tennis has returned to the prestigious grass courts of Wimbledon.

Between record-setting prize money at the tournament and it being the last Grand Slam before the 2024 Paris Olympics, stakes are higher than ever.

Tournament favorites such as Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz return to action as players who have led the men's field for the majority of 2024.

On the women's side, American fans can set their sights on Coco Gauff as she looks to capture her first Wimbledon title. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek remains a heavy favorite for the tournament, especially after a shocking withdrawal from No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka due to injury.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

With tennis action underway in London, here is everything you need to know to catch the action at Wimbledon.

When is 2024 Wimbledon?

Wimbledon began on Monday, July 1, and runs through Sunday, July 14.

Where is 2024 Wimbledon?

The prestigious tournament is held on the grass courts of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

How to watch 2024 Wimbledon

You can catch the action of Wimbledon on ESPN and ESPN2. Tennis Channel will feature nightly coverage of the tournament at 5 p.m. ET, while ABC will air select weekend matches.

The matches can be streamed on ESPN+.

What is the 2024 Wimbledon schedule?

The full broadcast schedule is as follows (all times ET):

Monday, July 1: First round 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 2: First round 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, July 3: Second round 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, July 4: Second round 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, July 5: Third round 6 a.m.-5 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 6: Third round 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN) and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, July 7: Round of 16 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN) and 1 p.m.-4 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, July 8: Round of 16 6 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN2) and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, July 9: Quarterfinals 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN) and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, July 10: Quarterfinals 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN) and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, July 11: Women's semifinals 8 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN), mixed doubles final 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, July 12: Men's semifinals 8 a.m.-2 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, July 13: Women's final 9 a.m.-11:30 am (ESPN), men's doubles final 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN), women's final (replay) 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, July 14: Men's final 9 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN), women's doubles final 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (ESPN), men's final (replay) 3 p.m.-6 p.m. (ABC)

What are the 2024 Wimbledon draws?

The full men's singles draw can be seen here.

The full women's singles draw can be found here.