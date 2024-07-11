How to watch 2024 Wimbledon women's final, schedule, favorite

Wimbledon

Grab your strawberries and cream -- it's time for the Wimbledon final.

Between record-setting prize money at the grass court tournament and it being the last Grand Slam before the 2024 Paris Olympics, stakes are higher than ever.

With two deserving women left in the draw, only one will lift the prestigious trophy on Saturday in London.

Ahead of the action, here is everything you need to know about the remaining players and how to tune in to the match.

Where is the Wimbledon women's final?

The match will be held on the prestigious center court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London.

Who is in the Wimbledon women's final

The women's final will be between No. 7 Jasmine Paolini and No. 31 Barbora Krejčíková.

When is the Wimbledon women's final?

The women's final will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.

How to watch the Wimbledon women's final

You can catch the final of Wimbledon on ESPN and stream it on WatchESPN and ESPN+.

Who is favored to win Wimbledon?

Not many people would have predicted a Paolini-Krejčíková Wimbledon final.

The two are seeking their first Wimbledon title -- with Paolini looking to capture her first Grand Slam title ever. Krejčíková won the French Open in 2021.

The Italian Paolini, however, has had quite the year, reaching the final of the French Open in June before falling to Iga Swiatek.

In the head to head, Czech star Krejčíková leads Paolini 1-0 but the two have not faced off since 2018.

When it is all said and done, here is our prediction to win Wimbledon:

Krejčíková def. Paolini in three sets

