The Los Angeles Rams played their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum last Sunday, a 31-24 victory to conclude their third consecutive winning season.

Despite not making the playoffs in half of their seasons in Los Angeles, the Rams brief stint at the Coliseum has been a huge success.

After finishing their first season with a paltry record of 4-12 and plenty of uncertainty after head coach Jeff Fisher was fired, the Rams rebounded behind new head coach Sean McVay and won two consecutive NFC West Division titles, had one Super Bowl appearance and finished their run in the heralded arena with a record of 35-27.

With the Rams season now over, and a new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood awaiting them in August, we look book at the five most memorable moments for the Rams at the Coliseum.

Here are videos of the top five moments as voted on by fans courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams Facebook Page.

No. 5 First Regular Season Game Back at Coliseum

Top Moments in Coliseum: #5 We'll never forget that "Welcome back Rams moment." Top moments back in the Coliseum: first home opener back in LA. Posted by Los Angeles Rams on Monday, December 30, 2019

No. 4 Week 4, 2018: Thursday Night Football Against the Minnesota Vikings

Top Coliseum Moments | No. 4 “We put on a show that night.”Top moments back in the Coliseum: Thursday Night Football vs. Vikings Posted by Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

No. 3 Opening Day 2017: Sean McVay's First Game as Head Coach

Top Moments in the Coliseum | No. 3 “That day gave me a lot of hope.” Top moments back in the Coliseum: McVay’s first game Posted by Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, January 1, 2020

No. 2 NFC Division Round 2018: First Playoff Victory At Coliseum Over Dallas Cowboys

Top Coliseum moments | No. 2 A playoff win under the Coliseum lights. ✨Top moments back in the Coliseum: Cowboys vs. Rams divisional game Posted by Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, January 2, 2020

No. 1 Monday Night Football 2018 Chiefs vs. Rams