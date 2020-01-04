The Los Angeles Rams played their final game at the LA Memorial Coliseum last Sunday, a 31-24 victory to conclude their third consecutive winning season.
Despite not making the playoffs in half of their seasons in Los Angeles, the Rams brief stint at the Coliseum has been a huge success.
After finishing their first season with a paltry record of 4-12 and plenty of uncertainty after head coach Jeff Fisher was fired, the Rams rebounded behind new head coach Sean McVay and won two consecutive NFC West Division titles, had one Super Bowl appearance and finished their run in the heralded arena with a record of 35-27.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
With the Rams season now over, and a new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood awaiting them in August, we look book at the five most memorable moments for the Rams at the Coliseum.
Here are videos of the top five moments as voted on by fans courtesy of the Los Angeles Rams Facebook Page.
No. 5 First Regular Season Game Back at Coliseum
No. 4 Week 4, 2018: Thursday Night Football Against the Minnesota Vikings
No. 3 Opening Day 2017: Sean McVay's First Game as Head Coach
No. 2 NFC Division Round 2018: First Playoff Victory At Coliseum Over Dallas Cowboys
No. 1 Monday Night Football 2018 Chiefs vs. Rams