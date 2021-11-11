The Sports World Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With the LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have pushed all their chips into the pot.
Just days after his release from the Cleveland Browns, three-time All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to sign with the LA Rams.
The move shocked the sports world as earlier reports from around the NFL hinted that if Beckham did indeed clear waivers he would choose between the Chiefs, Packers, Saints, and Seahawks in free agency.
However, Beckham was reportedly intrigued by the idea of joining the Rams and competing for a championship. Conversations between Beckham and the team heated early Thursday before the deal became official later in the afternoon.
Los Angeles, known as "the City of Champions," has always been an appealing destination for superstars. In recent years, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Max Scherzer, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller have all put their talents on display in Tinseltown and now Beckham Jr. joins that list proving that Los Angeles really is the city of stars.
Speaking of stars, athletes from across the globe jumped on Twitter to share their reactions of the news that Beckham had signed with the Rams, starting with his new teammates Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Aaron Donald.
Former Rams' legend Eric Dickerson and Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant shared their reactions as well:
Other NFL reporters and analysts shared their reactions to the signing:
The NBA world also chimed in, as the Lakers, Dwyane Wade, and Beckham's good friend LeBron James all shared their excitement:
Beckham joins an already talented receiving corps featuring Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and sophomore sensation Van Jefferson. The Rams face the rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.