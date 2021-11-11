The Sports World Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Signing With the LA Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have pushed all their chips into the pot.

Just days after his release from the Cleveland Browns, three-time All-Pro wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to sign with the LA Rams.

The move shocked the sports world as earlier reports from around the NFL hinted that if Beckham did indeed clear waivers he would choose between the Chiefs, Packers, Saints, and Seahawks in free agency.

However, Beckham was reportedly intrigued by the idea of joining the Rams and competing for a championship. Conversations between Beckham and the team heated early Thursday before the deal became official later in the afternoon.

Los Angeles, known as "the City of Champions," has always been an appealing destination for superstars. In recent years, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Mookie Betts, Max Scherzer, Matthew Stafford, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller have all put their talents on display in Tinseltown and now Beckham Jr. joins that list proving that Los Angeles really is the city of stars.

Speaking of stars, athletes from across the globe jumped on Twitter to share their reactions of the news that Beckham had signed with the Rams, starting with his new teammates Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Aaron Donald.

Just feeling this mood again https://t.co/Br7oqoFVqD — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 11, 2021

Von Miller on the phone with OBJ 👀 pic.twitter.com/M4XCfRjrBf — PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2021

Former Rams' legend Eric Dickerson and Cowboys' receiver Dez Bryant shared their reactions as well:

Y’all thought our passing game was scary before? 🔥 Welcome to LA @obj https://t.co/dl7lrwbzPh — Eric Dickerson (@EricDickerson) November 11, 2021

Obj to the Rams!... I felt it…… @obj you deserve it!!!…WOW… a whole different level of WOW… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 11, 2021

Other NFL reporters and analysts shared their reactions to the signing:

Doesn’t Odell going to the Rams acknowledge that he doesn’t see himself as the number 1 right now? He can join a high powered offense and find a few spots to help this unit. Doesn’t help his free agency (if that’s his goal) but helping the Rams win will be good for him. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 11, 2021

Odell Beckham Jr is going to the #Rams. He just told me. "I'm feeling the love from them." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 11, 2021

The #LARams really just upgraded DeSean Jackson to OBJ https://t.co/qSUcMQDY4d — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) November 11, 2021

Do you like OBJ in LA from a fantasy football standpoint? I certainly do not. pic.twitter.com/WitFr27PV3 — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 11, 2021

The NBA world also chimed in, as the Lakers, Dwyane Wade, and Beckham's good friend LeBron James all shared their excitement:

Ohhhhhh I’m late. OBJ to LA??? Man 🛑 The Wade’s Stadium Suite prices just went up 😂 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 11, 2021

Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Beckham joins an already talented receiving corps featuring Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and sophomore sensation Van Jefferson. The Rams face the rival San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.