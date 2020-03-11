coronavirus

NBA to Suspend Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Cliff Brunt

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, the Oklahoma City Thunder's game against the Utah Jazz was postponed, with the only explanation a public address announcement citing “unforeseen circumstances."

The starting lineups were announced, and it appeared the game was ready to start. Then, after conversation among the officials, the teams went back to the locker rooms and the officials left the floor.

The Thunder mascot and their hype crew, the Storm Chasers, tried to keep a full house of fans entertained during the delay. The halftime entertainment was moved up. Finally, the announcement that the game was called off came about 35 minutes after the scheduled start time.

