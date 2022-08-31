Timmy Trumpet Plays Live After Brandon Nimmo's Game-Saving Catch, Mets Hold on to Beat Dodgers 2-1

Brandon Nimmo saved Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets with a breathtaking catch at the center-field fence, and Edwin Díaz entered to Timmy Trumpet's live horns at Citi Field before closing out the Los Angeles Dodgers for a scintillating 2-1 victory Wednesday night.

Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off All-Star lefty Tyler Anderson (13-3) as the Mets evened the three-game showdown between the top two teams in the National League.

Mookie Betts connected off deGrom (4-1) for his 32nd home run, but it wasn't enough for the Dodgers in a tight pitching duel with a playoff feel in the 2-hour, 19-minute game.

Making his sixth start of the season after returning from injury, deGrom hit 102 mph on the radar gun and struck out nine in seven innings. He allowed three hits and walked one.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was nursing a 2-1 lead when ex-Met Justin Turner sent a drive to deep center in the seventh.

Knowing it might tie the game, deGrom turned around and went into a worried crouch on the mound. Nimmo, however, raced back and plucked the ball off the top of the wall with a sensational leaping grab.

TIMMY TRUMPET

Musician Timmy Smith from Australia, who plays on the song "Narco" by Blasterjaxx as Timmy Trumpet was live at Citi Field for his first ever baseball game on Tuesday. Trumpet's song "Narco" is Mets' closer Edwin Diaz's entrance music.

However, Diaz did not enter the game on Tuesday in a 4-3 loss to the Dodgers. Diaz did enter the game in the 9th inning on Wednesday, and Trumpet performed his part of the song live with the help of Mr. and Mrs. Met along the third-base line.

UP NEXT:

Clayton Kershaw is expected to return from the injured list on Thursday against RHP Chris Bassitt for the Mets. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10PM PT.